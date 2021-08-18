The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Bell County broke 100,000 Wednesday as cases remain high both locally and around the state.
The Bell County Public Health District reported Wednesday that local active cases of the coronavirus dipped slightly to 1,790 — 47 lower than Tuesday. This dip also caused the county’s incidence rate of the virus to lower slightly to 493.2 cases per 100,000.
The death toll remains at 472.
As local case numbers fluctuate, hospitalization rates for Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — remained above 22 percent.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that the service area now has 22.28 percent of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. While the rate remains steady, recent rates have been among the highest seen for the service area during the entire pandemic.
DSHS data shows that the highest hospitalization rate seen by the service area was on Jan. 11, with 24 percent.
Milam County deaths
On Tuesday, Milam County Judge Steve Young reported that the county saw two residents die from the virus.
One death occurred last week and the most recent occurred Tuesday. Both cases involved unvaccinated people.
On its website, the county showed 97 active cases of the virus, along with 19 people currently hospitalized. Overall the county has seen 1,746 cases of the virus.
Young announced Tuesday that the county planned to expand its vaccinations to include booster shots for those who are immunocompromised.
The booster shots will be available to those who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines as no booster has been approved for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The county is asking those who qualify for the booster to call 254-697-7000 to be added to its vaccination list.
Clinic access
Following rising wait times at its facilities, Baylor Scott & White announced Wednesday that it now plans to expand its clinic access for in-person and virtual visits.
Deke Jones, spokesman for the health provider, said the system is currently seeing more people come into its emergency departments with non-emergency needs, including COVID-19 testing.
Jones said these tests can be done faster at other locations in the county rather than waiting for hours at the hospital.
“The point is that while I think all of our Bell County hospitals want to treat patients, but for those non-urgent cases, COVID or not, we want to emphasize those options in the community that may be quicker and more convenient to them,” Jones said. “This is not about us, but really trying to direct the community to those places where they can seek care in the appropriate setting.”
Those wanting to get tested for the virus can find a testing site at https://bit.ly/3suLGm2.
Vaccination and testing centers
Multiple sites in western Bell County announced this week that they would resume offering vaccination clinics, FME News Service reported.
New Life Christian Fellowship Center, 5103 S. Fort Hood St. in Killen, plans on hosting a vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The event is sponsored by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.
The clinic will offer both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Killeen officials also announced that the city will host a vaccination clinic next week. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. The drive-through clinic will take place at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
City officials said appointments are not needed, though residents will need to provide either a phone number or email address.
Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center also announced it resumed its drive-through coronavirus screening service Monday.
Operating hours for the drive-through are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials said those who are tested can view their results online using their Tricare patient portal at www.tricareonline.com