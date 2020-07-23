In-person classes in Bell County school districts will be delayed until after Sept. 7, the county public health authority announced Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Janice Smith, the Bell County health authority, and Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, issued the order. It goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
The order allows districts to continue teaching students through virtual instruction. Districts are required to submit a comprehensive reopening plan to the health district by Aug. 21.
Religious schools are exempt from the local order because of a mandate from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. However, the Bell County Public Health District strongly urged those schools to follow the restrictions to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
Extracurricular sports and activities cannot take place until after school districts reopen for on-campus instruction. The health district’s order allows for high schools in 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A divisions to conduct extracurricular activities as the University Interscholastic League permitted on Tuesday.
“Students already participating in UIL strength conditioning programs can continue to participate as long as the schools follow UIL guidelines,” the order states.
The Bell County Public Health District’s decision comes after their neighbor to the north issued a similar order Tuesday. Dr. Farley Verner, the health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, called for districts in his county to develop and submit a plan by Aug. 21 on how to restart in-person classes, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.
Whenever face-to-face classes resume, the Texas Education Agency is requiring districts to offer parents to either pick in-person instruction or a remote learning for their students. The guidance also allows districts to have a three-week transition at the start of the year to have virtual classes to nail their plans before allowing students to come back to school.
TEA confirmed last week school districts would not risk state funding if local public health officials ordered campuses to remain closed, according to The Texas Tribune. Districts, though, must offer remote instruction, TEA officials told The Tribune.