Cases continue to fall in Bell County, with 13 new cases and 748 active cases reported Thursday in the Bell County Health District COVID-19 dashboard — a low not seen since Dec. 15.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 206.10 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,909 cases reported since the pandemic started, 45,344 have recovered, and 817 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 116 of the 1,097 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported three cases of the virus in the district.
The cases included one at Lake Belton High School, one at Belton Early Childhood School, and one at High Point Elementary.
Temple ISD showed no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD reported 20 student cases and nine staff on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported three student cases and one staff on the last seven days.
Vaccines and testing
Belton ISD will host a free, walk-in vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.