BELTON — Agape Christian Center, 321 N Penelope St., will give away 200 activity bags for local children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to Shekinah Betz, children’s pastor and youth ministry director at Agape.
The bags will include puzzles, games, and summer-oriented toys such as water guns, Frisbees, jump ropes and bubbles.
Those interested in receiving a children’s activity bag should pull up to Agape Christian Center and stay in their vehicle. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will deliver the activity bags directly to the vehicles.
Betz said the church put the activity bags together to let children, who may be scared, know that they are not alone and to see the “smile on their face”.
For information call 254-939-9673.