Bell County health officials reported a new death due to COVID-19, raising the toll to 912 as subvariants come into play in new cases.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the new death was a man in his 70s.
As COVID-19 omicron cases remain dominant in Bell County, subvariants have come into play, officials said.
“There are subvariants that we are following right now,” said Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. “We have about 21% percent of our test (of the ba.2 variant) that are positive. It’s been increasing slowly but surely.”
The ba.2 variant, Gaglani said, is very similar to omicron but is more transmissible.
“The symptoms are pretty much the same,” she said. “These new variants tend to be spreading even more easily than omicron.”
The easier spread of the new variants does not alarm Gaglani, who said the infections are milder due to a large amount of vaccine protection available in the community.
“We are not falling as sick as we were falling before,” she said. “Luckily now most of the people have vaccinated with several doses or have had the infection and have been vaccinated or some type of combination of immunity.”
Forty new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 532 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 146.59 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 48,619 cases reported since the pandemic started, 47,175 have recovered, and 912 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 37 of the 1,084 available hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.