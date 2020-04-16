The city of Belton — like many local governments in Texas — will be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales tax revenue will be down. Finance Director Mike Rodgers estimates Belton might lose anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 in sales taxes over a two-month period.
Hotel-motel revenue — as Rodgers described it — will be creamed. Two months of revenue will just be gone, he said.
But Belton’s current budget will be fine after all is said and done.
“Belton is in a very good shape,” Rodgers told the City Council Tuesday evening, pointing to three reasons for that.
One, the county seat has healthy reserve levels. Belton has nearly $5.5 million in fund balance for its general fund. That is enough money to fund the municipal government for more than four months.
“In fact, going into the virus in March … our financial performance was actually much better than we anticipated for the year, so we’re not starting at zero,” Rodgers said.
Two, Belton has relatively stable major revenue sources, he said. Property tax revenue is 41 percent of all general fund revenue in the current budget. Sales tax revenue is 25 percent.
For comparison, the city of Temple’s largest revenue source in its current budget is sales taxes, which accounts for 28.2 percent of its budget. Property tax revenue is 19 percent.
Current estimates show Belton bringing in more than $6 million in property tax revenue and $3.8 million in sales tax revenue for the general fund.
“Obviously, property taxes are much more stable than sales taxes,” Rodgers said. “Because we’re not so dependent on sales tax revenue, we lose some of that volatility and that works greatly in our favor here.”
Another positive, Rodgers said, is that the city has already collected most of its property taxes.
“On top of that, around 60 percent of our taxable value is residential in nature, and residential property tax values are much more stable than commercial values,” he said.
Three, Rodgers credits Belton’s conservative fiscal management as another reason to expect the current budget to be OK.
“What I’m hearing is the fact that we’ve been very conservative all these years is really benefiting us during this tragic time,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.
Rodgers expects Belton’s current budget to land softly once the pandemic is over.
“I am, as the finance director, calling for cautious optimism …,” he said. “Anybody who knows me will tell you I’m known as Mr. Doom and Gloom, but I’m not going to do that for this. I think we’ll be OK.”
Rodgers recommended to the City Council that they see how revenue comes in over the next couple of months.
“Then we’ll see the real effect, and then we will see if we need to make any adjustments toward the end of this fiscal year,” he said.