The Bell County Public Health District continued to emphasize its COVID-19 safety guidance on Tuesday as the Christmas holiday season approaches.
“We want to implore all of our residents to exercise extreme caution by avoiding gatherings, masking, social distancing and staying home if you get sick,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We want to encourage everyone to do everything that they can to reduce the burden on an already taxed health care system.
Robison-Chadwell’s statement came one day after Bell County registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 369 — an increase that had grown from 305 when additional infections were reported following the health district’s Monday update.
“Yesterday’s new total is 369 cases after we recorded cases sent in after yesterday’s update,” she said. “(Other) older cases caught in a backlog were sent to us and have been added for the appropriate days.”
Although “a more reasonable” 57 cases were attributed to Bell County’s Tuesday total, Robison-Chadwell stressed how that figure is likely to rise as well.
“As always, we expect to add to that tally tomorrow as more cases are reported into the evening,” she said. “We currently have 1,431 active cases and an incidence rate of 394.3 per 100,000 people.”
Deaths remained at 125, and at least 8,243 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district.
Area school districts
The Killeen Independent School District has recorded 105 COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing its cumulative total to 617: 294 students and 323 staff members. Elementary school campuses accounted for approximately 60 percent of all infections over the last seven days with 63 cases — more than high school and middle school campuses, and non-campus buildings combined, according to district data.
Active cases also are on the rise in the Belton Independent School District, as 44 individuals in the Big Red Community are reported to be recovering from COVID-19: 14 at Belton High, five at South Belton Middle School, five at Chisholm Trail Elementary, four at the Belton Early Childhood School, three at Miller Heights Elementary, three at North Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High, two at Lake Belton High, one at High Point Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, and three attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
The Salado Independent School District last reported a new COVID-19 case on Sunday. On Tuesday, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 15 active cases.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard will update around 5 p.m. Its latest report — logging infections between Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 — showed 15 infections. Temple High leads all Temple ISD campuses with seven infections. The remaining 8 cases span five cases: three at Lamar Middle School, two at Kennedy-Powell, one at Travis Elementary, one at Cater Elementary and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.