As thousands of Temple residents are still without power and heat, several churches and organizations around the city have opened their doors to house to those in need.
The city of Temple brought attention to five warming shelters around the city that have opened this week. The statement by the city also included safety tips for those staying in the cold or forced to drive in the streets.
City spokesman Cody Weems urged residents Tuesday to help check on neighbors if they can, as well as what they should bring to these shelters.
“Shelter space is limited and should be used by those with immediate need,” Weems said. “Residents are strongly encouraged to contact neighbors, the elderly and those with medical needs to ensure they are safe and have received these messages. If you can safely provide assistance for your neighbors, please do so.”
Emergency warming shelters in the city include:
• St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S. Seventh St.
• St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive
• Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave.
• First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St.
Weems warned that those with pets will only be accepted at St. Mary’s or Immanuel Baptist, but they must either be on a leash or in a kennel.
Residents are also able to go to the city’s warming shelters at the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, and Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. The two shelters are normally open during freezing weather to house the homeless.
Roy Rhodes, pastor at Impact Church, said the warming station has been busy since the cold weather hit, with some additional space being opened up where possible.
Rhodes said his warming station was caught somewhat off guard by the increase in demand following unexpected power outages in the area.
“Now that we have these other warming shelters, I am trying to make sure I have the right information because I want to get people to where they need to be,” Rhodes said. “A lot of folks have called and they are sitting in their homes, and it is freezing, but they are on the south side of Temple. Now that we know that there a couple other warming centers maybe we can redirect them that way.”
Businesses around the county are also offering warming spots. Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is offering free hot chocolate and coffee to those who come in to warm up.