Temple and Belton water parks won’t reopen Friday although Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Tuesday that included water parks in the second phase expansion of the Texas economy’s reopening.
An employee at Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, said the park will wait until early June before deciding on an opening date.
Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple, has announced it would be closed for summer 2020.
Municipal splash pads in Temple and Belton remain closed.
Belton officials are discussing whether to reopen splash pads.
“Our splash pads are among the most popular attractions in the city,” Matt Bates, director of Belton Parks and Recreation, said Tuesday. “We want people to enjoy them again. We miss seeing the joy in brings to families. From a practicality and safety standpoint, we need to internally discuss if there is a way to safely do it. We’ve got a few days to consider it.”
In his proclamation, Abbott said water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations to protect the health and safety of Texans.
Water parks can open Friday but must limit occupancy to 25 percent of normal limits. Starting Sunday, recreational sports programs for adults can resume, but games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15. Driver education programs can resume operations immediately, Abbott announced.
Food-court dining areas within shopping malls can also immediately resume operations, but malls are encouraged to limit tables to six individuals; maintain a six-feet distance between individuals sitting at different tables; sanitization of tables between uses; and ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.