Growing up, Chance Sebek — an eighth-generation Bell County resident — was always focused on sports.
“My whole life I played sports competitively. But my collegiate baseball career (at Howard College) ended my sophomore year with me having rotator cuff surgery,” Sebek told the Telegram.
Although he was driven to remain within the athletics world by becoming a coach, Sebek said a new opportunity presented itself when he was being prepped for surgery. He had encountered two male nurses.
“I still remember that day,” the 36-year-old said. “Prior to the sedation kicking in, I realized for the first time that guys could be nurses too … and shortly after (the surgery) I started looking into nursing opportunities.”
Sebek felt that his personality embodied all the aspects that make nurses great, and in 2005 he enrolled at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock.
“Nursing is a team atmosphere,” he said. “There’s a lot of career diversity and you don’t necessarily have to do the same thing for the rest of your career. There’s the opportunity to work in a multitude of different environments, and that’s been extremely appealing to me.”
After attaining his bachelor’s degree in Nursing Science, Sebek launched his career — a profession that ultimately brought him back home to Bell County, where has worked with Baylor Scott & White Health for the past nine years.
This week, Sebek and other nurses are celebrated during National Nurses Week.
Currently, Sebek spends his time serving patients through roles at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
“I worked in Austin for a while and at the time it was God’s plan for my family … but there was always something that just drew us back to this area,” he said. “Being able to serve the kids and the families of Bell County has been one of the most rewarding things. It’s a truly wonderful place to live and grow up, and it’s something I took for granted as a child.”
Together, he and his wife — Megan Sebek, who also works with Baylor Scott & White Health — are raising three daughters: a 6-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old.
She emphasized how her husband’s most fulfilling moments are when there are good patient outcomes.
“I think the most fulfilling moments for Chance are when he can personally intervene and do something for patients,” Megan Sebek, 36, said. “He might not feel like he did a lot, but to them it meant the world. He has always loved to help people and I truly believe he is doing what he’s meant to do.”
He agreed, and noted how he often has the pleasure of caring for area residents that he knows personally.
“Sometimes it’s a complete stranger, but there’s probably not a week that goes by where me or my team are not helping take care of friends and family,” Sebek said. “Baylor Scott & White gives me opportunity after opportunity, and it’s just been up to me to follow through with that opportunity … and it’s because of those opportunities that they’ve given me, that I’ve had situations where I can progress as a nurse and serve the community.”
He hopes that more men will consider nursing as a potential career in the future.
“The career opportunities in nursing are something that no other field has,” he said. “I actually have several male nurses that report to me and that procedural environment, I think, is something that’s attracted many male nurses. There’s a lot of autonomy in nursing that you’re not going to find another field and I think that’s just another thing that’s really rewarding for guys.”