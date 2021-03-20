Should there be a pregnant pause for getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
It’s a decision that can be heart-wrenching, as women hoping to have healthy babies try to get the best information about it and other medical needs.
The right to have a choice has gotten national attention after a New York waitress who was contemplating having a baby said she was fired for not immediately getting a vaccine because she wanted to get more information about the treatment and possibly wait until after having a baby.
One source of relief for women considering getting pregnant: A Baylor Scott & White release noted a study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology mentioned that most of the pregnant patients with COVID-19 had asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 disease and healthy pregnancies. But the risk of death is higher, the study said.
Asked about the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine, “it is a very personal decision, one that we encourage people to make based on the latest evidence and also their own risk and their own exposure,” said Dr. Wright Bates, chairman of the Baylor Scott & White Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
“I feel very comfortable that the vaccine should not be denied” to pregnant women if they choose to take it, Bates said.
Research questions
However, another local obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Shelley G. Cole, warned that all the effects the new drugs would have on women contemplating pregnancy are not yet completely researched. Cole has been a part of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that has often challenged the mainstream medical methods for dealing with the pandemic.
“Inflammation at the placenta of pregnant women who receive the vaccine has been reported,” Cole told a recent meeting of the Central Texas Tea Party. “Caution if you desire future pregnancies. The ‘vaccine’ is designed to create antibodies to attack the viral s-protein. It is very similar genetically to the proteins made by the placenta.”
On the other side of the coin, Bates — whose background in research while at Harvard was in immunology — said, “Pregnant women should have accessibility to the vaccine if they desire based on a couple things.”
Pregnancy is a vulnerable time, Bates said, and a woman who contracts COVID-19 during that time — even though it is a small number — is three times more likely to have severe complications and almost three times more likely to die. Extra weight, diabetes and heart disease that sometimes come with pregnancy are issues that the coronavirus makes more dangerous, he said.
Some hesitancy to take medication may spring from past drugs, such as thalidomide, which was linked to thousands of birth defects.
While all too often pregnant women are excluded from trials of new medications, “the data we have is reassuring,” Bates said. What they know from the science about MRNA vectors is incredibly supporting, he said.
Cole points out that the RNA method used to deliver the COVID treatments is new and experimental. “All current and past vaccines use antigens, something the body detects as foreign to us,” she said. “Some of the COVID-19 vaccines use modified RNA to program our cells to make an antigen. Then, after our cells make the antigen, our immune system fights against it.
“For the first time, the immune system is trying to attack something our bodies have made. Will the body consider it ‘self’ or ‘foreign?’ This needs to be studied in great measure before subjecting the public to it. The ramifications of autoimmune disease could be great.”
Remember, Cole said, that only 19 percent of the people who have the virus have symptoms.
“Why do we need this if the majority of us don’t have symptoms?” she said.
Cole noted, “The death rate is less than 1 percent for those younger than 70 years of age.”
Bates is a board-certified specialist in obstetrics and gynecology and subspecialist in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. A Baylor Scott & White biographical release said, “… viruses, vaccines and immunity are all topics he has studied in a basic science-laboratory setting and also in a clinical-patient care setting for 30 years.”
Pregnant women report results
He said Centers of Disease Control has had 30,000 women who have had the vaccine self-report that they were pregnant and they’ve looked at a long list of complications and there’s not a single trend that suggests the vaccine creates risk during pregnancy.
A release following up to the interview with Bates said there has been no evidence of increased miscarriages, impact on a person’s ability to get pregnant or evidence of an impact on pregnancy itself from the vaccine.
As for immediate reactions to the vaccine, the Baylor Scott & White release said, the data shows that for all people, only 10 or 11 per million of vaccines given have had severe allergic reactions.
Bates said that locally they’ve treated more COVID patients “than our hospital or size of labor delivery might suggest,” in part because patients are referred here from around the region because the local hospital has the highest ratings in both labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care.
“We all look forward to the time when COVID-19 is not in our daily discussions,” he said.
Pregnancy is a strain on the entire system, Bates noted.
“Continue to protect yourselves, especially if you’re pregnant,” Bates said, encouraging wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.
“One lost pregnancy, one lost baby is too many,” he said.