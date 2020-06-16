An additional 21 Bell County residents contracted COVID-19 Tuesday, local health officials said.
At least 619 cases have been reported here, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The health district also reported 669 more tests were performed. So far, 22,046 coronavirus tests have been administered in Bell County.
No new recoveries were reported Tuesday. At least 260 residents have recuperated from the virus.
The health district also did not report any new deaths. Seven Bell County residents have died.