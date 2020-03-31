Shelters in the area have made adjustments in how each functions as a result of COVID-19.
Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter in Temple has not taken on new residents since before the first coronavirus case showed up in Bell County.
In February, a mom at the shelter gave birth to a baby that ended up in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with meningitis.
“We didn’t know what it was, but the viral infection was transferred from mom to the baby when her water was broken,” said Georgette Greenwood, executive director of the maternity shelter.
Greenwood, who has managed residential facilities during emergencies, including an evacuation of a facility in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina and dealing with fires in California, said she began paying attention to media reports of the new coronavirus early in January.
When the baby with meningitis was born, there were eight children living in the shelter ranging in age from newborn to age nine. The flu season was still active and staff needed to take precautions.
“I’d never experienced a pandemic, but I started building up supplies and paying attention to the inventory,” Greenwood said. “Some looked at me like I was crazy. When you’re responsible for other people, you sometimes have to go out on a limb all by yourself.”
Excursions outside the shelter began being limited in early February.
“We’re following the guidelines as they come out from the (Centers for Disease Control), the state and the county,” Greenwood said.
Our Lady of the Angels at 613 S. Ninth St. provides shelter to pregnant women in crisis situations. It also offers counseling to clients in the shelter and in the community. Typically, each family in the shelter has its own room.
The prospective mothers’ movements are limited to doctor’s appointments.
“We continue to work on their service plan and are offering parenting classes and other counseling as needed,” she said.
There are new cleaning protocols, which includes the clients.
Most groceries and supplies are delivered, but when something is needed quickly, the resident, accompanied by staff, will go to the store.
“Our population is extra vulnerable,” Greenwood said. “We put on gloves and a mask when we go out.”
It’s a challenge, but the women understand the precautions being taken are for their protection, Greenwood said. This virus is new, and as new information is released, it is shared with the new moms and moms-to-be.
“We’re still working on transition plans for the mothers, but with many offices closed it’s moving slowly.”
Similar agencies have decided to stop accepting new clients.
“We haven’t had a lot of requests,” Greenwood said.
The few that have inquired have been helped with counseling over the phone.
One mom from Houston showed up at the shelter on Saturday to pick up her daughter and granddaughter. The new mom had been on the streets for about three years.
“We’re trying to do the best we can,” she said. “When you’re taking in people off the streets, there are a lot of unknowns.”
The shelter is not accepting clothing donations at this time, but the moms always need baby wipes and baby formula.
The shelter offers after-care to its mothers and is now delivering items to the mom and babies in the community, instead of them coming to the shelter.
Families in Crisis
Families in Crisis has shelters in Killeen and Temple and has been able to provide the appropriate space between families in each of its shelters, said Suzanne Armour, director of programs for the non-profit organization that houses, supports, and empowers people experiencing family violence, sexual violence, and homelessness.
Families in Crisis envisions families and individuals that experience comfort and safety through the shelter and services, which will lead to restoration, wholeness and self-sufficiency.
The agency had a physician visit the Killeen shelter last weekend to talk to the residents about what they needed to do to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.
“I think providing them with the information gave the residents some feelings of control over the pandemic with practices that could help them keep themselves and their families protected,” Armour said.
The Families in Crisis hotline — 1-888-799-SAFE (7233) — continues to function 24 hours a day.
While there has been some discussion that the shelter in place order could result in more domestic violence calls, that hasn’t been the case, so far, Armour said.
There is always a need for items at the shelter; those interested in making a donation may call 254-773-7765 for information.