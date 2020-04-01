Temple and Belton officials announced Wednesday they would indefinitely shutter parts of their parks so residents can follow coronavirus social distancing guidelines.
The city of Temple closed off several parks that previously had remained open in the hope that the measure will help cut down on COVID-19 cases.
Interim Temple spokesman Cody Weems said there is no timetable on when the closures would be lifted.
“The city of Temple realizes the importance of outdoor activity during this time and wants to ensure residents have spaces to safely enjoy the outdoors,” Weems said. “However, the city felt it necessary to close certain amenities where it would be difficult to maintain social distancing guidelines. Many parks remain open and residents are encouraged to take advantage of these areas while maintaining proper social distancing.”
The closures include city playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball courts, pavilions and gazebos and the shut-off of water to park restrooms and water fountains.
Some elements of the city park system — such as public hike and bike trails, sports fields, and the Miller Springs Nature Center near the Belton Dam will remain open to the public. City officials remind residents who use the open facilities to maintain social distancing.
Residents with questions about the closures can call the Temple Parks and Recreation Department at 254-298-5690.
“Open spaces and trails are open, but playgrounds and public bathrooms are closed,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
To reach the Belton Parks and Recreation Department, call 254-933-5860.