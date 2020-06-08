A Ralph Wilson Youth Club member has tested positive for COVID-19, Executive Director Brett Williams said in a news release Monday.
“Ralph Wilson Youth Club was notified by the parent of a member of our Summer Term program on Sunday, June 7, 2020, that their child had tested positive for COVID-19,” Williams said.
Williams said Ralph Wilson Youth Club immediately notified their club affiliates, including board members, staff members and parents.
“Ralph Wilson Youth Club has contacted the Bell County (Public Health District) and is working with the agency to ensure that the safety of our kids and the community remain at the forefront of the club’s operations,” Williams said.
Employees and kids go through a detailed screening process by entering the facility, according to the club.
“The club will continue to operate at a reduced capacity to decrease the likelihood of crowding throughout the club,” Williams said. “Ralph Wilson Youth Club is also conducting a comprehensive cleaning program that involves continued cleaning during hours of operation, in addition to after-hours cleaning.”
Hand sanitizer also is stationed in various areas throughout the facility, and employees are required to wear masks for the entirety of each shift.