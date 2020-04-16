BELTON — Livestreaming some court cases is how the Bell County court system is proceeding since COVID-19 brought so many changes.
With the suspension of all jury trials now until May 31, essential functions are the only legal cases handled. Those cases include criminal magistration proceedings, Child Protective Service removal hearings, temporary restraining orders and temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings and family violence protective orders, according to an order from Bell County 169th District Court Judge Gordon G. Adams.
Livestreaming of some district, county courts at law and justice of the peace court cases began about a week ago, Temple attorney Michael White said.
A site is posted on the Bell County District Court’s webpage. A link is sent to the involved parties the night before the hearings. To obtain information on how to view a hearing as an observer requires getting information on the requirements in advance.Adams wasn’t available Wednesday or Thursday to talk about the necessary court changes.
Two Bell County defense attorneys talked about the ups — and sometimes downs — that accompany the process that aims to protect people that come to Bell County courts.
Bobby Barina described livestreaming as “different.”
“It does allow for the continuation of court operations and justice for those seeking it during what has turned out to be very difficult times and circumstances,” Barina said.
Livestreaming in courts
A room is set up for the inmates so they can electronically sign paperwork and participate in the hearing.
“It is effective for cases ready to be resolved that aren’t very lengthy and don’t have witnesses to testify,” White said.
All the paperwork must be turned in, all signatures verified and everything electronically filed two days in advance or the hearing is canceled, White said.
An advantage is announcements can be made ahead of time without going to court to do it, he said.
“It’s saved quite a bit of time, and I hope they stick with this for pretrial and announcements,” White said.
There is no drive to court or back, so it saves fuel. He enjoys the convenience.
White discussed some of the issues of livestreaming, saying that everyone has to be “on the same page” before the hearing. Sometimes the inmates might see it as an opportunity to have an audience because they think the judge is “a captive audience” who might give them a better deal, White said.
Less complex cases are the ones that benefit the most by livestreaming, he said.
In addition, everything has to be set up properly and run the way it should. If there are any “hiccups in technology” or anything else, there are problems, White said.
DA discusses remote technology
“Innovation and the use of technology today permit the ability to safely conclude work in our court systems given the dangers presented due to the COVID-19 virus,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Thursday.
The DA’s office has had remote technology capability for a while, but the addition of different components had to be established, Garza said.
“There is no question that this has assisted in preventing person-to-person contact and reduced the potential for transmission of the COVID-19 virus. We have assisted in creating new ways that permit defense counsel to communicate and obtain necessary signatures of their clients without the necessity of a person-to-person visit. Our continued hope is to engage in efforts that are prudent but will decrease the potential spread of the virus,” he said.
Garza stressed that “business as usual” has to change at the moment and requires creativity, adaptation and critical thinking outside of the box.
It’s unknown how long Bell County courts will have to use alternative methods to hear essential cases.
Meanwhile, progress in other court cases is delayed and depends somewhat on governmental decisions and the spread of COVID-19.