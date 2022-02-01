An international study involving Baylor Scott & White Health said U.S. COVID-19 hospitalized patients were more prone to severe respiratory issues and death due to obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.
The study investigated the condition of 46,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 181 hospitals across 26 countries. It showed those with metabolic syndrome are at a higher risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death. The study was published by the American Medical Association.
Metabolic syndrome conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic, occur when increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels are present in a patient.
“The risk for developing ARDS, a life-threatening lung condition, grew progressively higher with each additional metabolic syndrome condition,” a Baylor Scott & White Health news release said Tuesday. “Patients with metabolic syndrome were 36% more likely to develop ARDS and almost 20% more likely to die in the hospital.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than a third of adults in the nation. meet the criteria for metabolic syndrome.
“In the study, the rates of metabolic syndrome were nearly doubled among hospitalized patients in the U.S. compared with hospitalized patients outside of the U.S.,” the release said. “The researchers note that given the high rates of metabolic syndrome, obesity and diabetes in the U.S., one hypothesis for why the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths could be its high prevalence of metabolic syndrome.”
Dr. Valerie Danesh, a Baylor Scott & White research investigator in Austin, was among the study’s authors.
“The frequency of ARDS increased with the number of metabolic risk factors,” she said. “Our community should know that, in our study, hospitalized patients with fewer metabolic risk factors had lower odds of requiring mechanical ventilation” in an intensive care unit.
Vaccines and testing
The Temple testing site at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport will close Thursday due to inclement weather and expected unsafe driving conditions.
The site is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.
The site is set up inside a hangar and is accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance off Airport Road. The site offers testing for those ages 2 and up until Feb. 11
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
County cases
About 241 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Monday for a total of 4,459 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,228.63 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 45,608 cases reported since the pandemic started, 40,374 have recovered, and 775 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 231 of the 1079 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple ISD showed 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included one at Temple High School, three at Western Hills Elementary, two at Caver Elementary, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Kennedy-Powell, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Thornton Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Scott Elementary, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Belton Independent School District reported 165 cases of the virus in the district, 65 confirmed and 100 probable.
Belton elementary schools showed 43 cases, nine at Chisholm Trail, nine at Tarver, six at Belton Early Childhood School, five at Sparta, five at Pirtle, two at Leon Heights, two at High Point, two at Charter Oak, two at Miller Heights, and one at Southwest.
Eleven cases were reported at the middle school level, four at Lake Belton, three at North Belton, three at South Belton, and one at Belton Middle.
Eleven cases were reported at the high school level, with five at Belton High, four at Lake Belton High, and two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
Killeen ISD reported 302 student cases and 100 staff cases on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported 14 student infections and three staff cases.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the United States Postal Service. About 400 million N95 masks will be distributed through a federal program, but many local stores said the shipments will arrive by mid-February.