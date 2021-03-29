BELTON — Bell County officials are urging residents to schedule appointments to register vehicles now as a temporary waiver issued last year due to the coronavirus crisis will expire April 14.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued in the waiver in March 2020 as the pandemic forced closures of government offices across the state. The waiver will end Wednesday, April 14 — allowing motorists to be ticketed and fined for expired registrations and other documents.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said he expects a surge in demand leading up the deadline — and advised residents to make appointments on this agency’s website as soon as possible.
“Thanks to our new appointment system, you can schedule your visit online an avoid spending unnecessary time in the waiting area,” Luedeke said in a news release. “I strong encourage everyone to sign up for their registration appointments now, while there are plenty of available bookings in the system. If you wait until April, it may not be possible to get it taken care of before the state’s deadline.”
In 2020, the county registered a total of 277,739 vehicles in the county, Luedeke said.
He estimated that about 10,000 vehicles need to have their registrations updated.
The Tax Assessor-Collector’s office launched the online line management system called QLess in January to enable residents to schedule an appointment on the Bell County vehicle registration website, on their smartphones and in person at kiosks at the county annexes in Belton, Temple and Killeen.
The Bell County Commissioners Court approved the system in August as part of their 2020 budget. The QLess system costs $14,400 annually, with a $2,500 setup fee.
Renewals by appointment
The waiver exempted Texas motorists from initial vehicle registrations and renewals, vehicle titling, renewal of disable parking placards, and 30-day temporary permits.
In-person renewals can be made by appointment at Bell County vehicle registration offices:
• 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
• 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
• 307 Priest Drive, Killeen
Luedeke said the Fort Hood Visitor Control Center, Building 69004, on Fort Hood is not equipped with an appointment system.
“Any Bell County resident, military or civilian, can go to the Fort Hood Office to complete their business,” he said.
For assistance with completing transactions or making an appointment, please contact the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office at 254-933-5318 or visit www.bellcountytx.com/tac/.
Registration renewals (up to 9 months expired) are also available at area grocery stores as long as motorists have obtained a vehicle safety inspection. Locations are:
• Brookshire Brothers, 215 Mill Creek Dr, Salado
• H-E-B Plus, 2509 N. Main St., Belton
• H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St., Temple
• H-E-B, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
If an owner’s registration did not expire in or before May 2020, it can be renewed either by mail or online. However, registrations that expired in or before May 2020 must be renewed either mail or in-person, the release said.
If a vehicle’s inspection is more than a year old, a new passing inspection is required before a registration can be renewed.