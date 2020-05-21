The Central Texas Food Bank is returning to Temple on Saturday to distribute free food using its mobile food pantries to help those in Bell County who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food drive will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temple College, 2600 South First St.
The food bank held a similar event in April at the American Legion Hall in Temple where 1,200 people were served.
At this special drive-through food distribution, attendees will receive a box containing such shelf-stable items as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, and canned fruit. They will also receive either a box of frozen food items or a bag of produce. Actual contents may vary depending on availability.
Quantities are limited, and for health and safety reasons, food bank personnel ask that each household send only one representative to the event. To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with cars. No walk-ups will be allowed. Those attending should make appropriate space in the trunk of their car trunk or hatch before arriving at the event.
The food bank is asking that only those facing true food insecurity attend this event since Central Texas Food Bank resources are stretched to the limit.
The Food Bank is also in need of volunteers to assist. Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
The Food Bank said it stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but demand for our services has severely straining resources. Monetary donations can be donated at centraltexasfoodbank.org.
TO GET HELP
In addition to special food distributions, Central Texans in need can also access food through a network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout the area. For the latest information on getting help, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now.” Once you find the distribution site nearest you, please call them to confirm hours of operation. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.