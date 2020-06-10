An additional 18 Bell County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 Wednesday, according to local officials.
The county now has at least 494 cases — six shy from the 500 mark, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Six residents have died from the coronavirus.
The health district did not report any additional recoveries Wednesday. So far, 237 residents have recovered from the virus.
Testing figures increased Wednesday. The health district reported an additional 293 tests were performed in the county. A total of 20,180 tests have been administered in the county.