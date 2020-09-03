With the first day of school rapidly approaching, Superintendent Bobby Ott delivered a reassuring message to families, students and staff on Thursday.
The Temple ISD superintendent addressed campuses reopening for the start of school, and said he has asked three things from his staff: to stay calm, to refrain from single-minded focus and to remain connected.
“I am excited to announce that we will officially begin our first day of school next Tuesday, Sept. 8,” Ott said in a video posted to YouTube. “The reasons we moved the school start date to Sept. 8 was to provide our staff more time to train over safety protocols and instructional delivery practices.”
That training involved countless hours of training in the past several weeks, he said.
“TISD staff I want you to know that I am extremely proud of you. Your commitment, creativity and enthusiasm are unmatched, and our students are truly blessed to have you working on their behalf,” Ott said. “I told you during convocation that I am thankful, because I would not want to be anywhere else or with anyone else going into this historic school year.”
But Ott took the time to address the students, noting how the district will strive to not lose touch with remote learners.
“This year may present some challenges through technology or otherwise, but remain calm and know we’ll work through these challenges with our families to create the best experiences for our children,” Ott said.
Ott emphasized how students, who are learning remotely, will need to adhere to the structured schedules they are given.
“The delivery of public schools may change but the purpose has never been more clear. We are charged with preparing you for the future,” he said.
And Ott said that will be done in a clean environment for on-campus learners.
“We have worked diligently with our local health authorities to create the safest learning environment possible but this carries a shared responsibility from all of us,” he said. “Families and students you will be expected to follow the safety protocols. TISD wants nothing more than to preserve this (in-person) option for our families, and I am confident that if we all do our part we will experience the school that we have imagined it.”
Temple ISD’s custodial services are contracted to a company called ABM, and Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, previously spoke with the Telegram about enhancements to the district’s contract with them.
“We are actually just enhancing that contract, and adding nightly disinfectant services that are above and beyond what we would normally do,” Boyd said in July. “It will add disinfecting with electrostatic machinery, which we will rotate around between campuses. So at least once a week every campus is going to be hit with that.”
Despite these changes to curriculum delivery, Ott said he is still excited for the school year.
“I am down right excited … Wildcat nation is caring, committed, and wildcat strong,” he said. “This year will be no different.”
Ott’s video can be watched in its entirety at https://bit.ly/2QOyxlQ.