Bell County reported one new death due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday, raising the toll to 899 as cases remain low.
Megan Mackiewics, epidemiologist with the Bell County Public Health District, said was a woman in her 40s was the latest resident to die from the coronavirus.
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Monday for a total of 58 active cases, four more than previously reported.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 15.98 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,490 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,533 have recovered, and 899 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 15 of the 1,119 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton, Temple and Salado independent school districts reported no cases of the virus.
Killeen ISD reported one student case on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.