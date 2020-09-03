Matt Smith, the Belton Independent School District superintendent, stood alone in a classroom at Chisholm Trail Elementary. A black mask was on top of a desk — a reminder of the virus that has upended the world.
That was the setting for the district’s convocation — an annual event marking the start of a new school year — that occurred online Tuesday. Unlike prior convocations, this one lasted 15 minutes and was all online.
In his back-to-school speech, Smith took his community on a road trip, comparing a vehicle’s rearview mirror to the past and the windshield to the future.
“Instead of giving you a long speech and asking you to listen about what you have to do for this school year, I’m going to ask you to do something for me,” Smith said. “I ask you to look forward through that windshield with hope and optimism right now. I ask you to embrace our 12,500 students in our schools. The nearly 2,000 staff members? Let’s celebrate them.”
Belton ISD’s event was similar to the political party conventions that happened in August.
The event featured footage of students from Lake Belton and Belton high schools playing music. Teachers and staff as well as the school board reminding viewers they are one district. Guiding the entire shindig were students, who introduced each segment.
And much like the two political conventions, Belton ISD rallied around one thing — the students.
“We’re ready,” students and teachers said during a recorded segment.
The 2019-20 school year, Smith said, was unique.
“We know we had unprecedented challenges with the COVID pandemic. We know that we had a remote learning environment for the first time in our history. We also know we had some great celebrations during that time,” the superintendent said, referring to the more than 800 students who graduated in June.
Smith did not dwell on the spring. Instead, he told the district to look forward because they will be welcoming students back to school for the first time since March on Tuesday.
“Today I’m asking you to take a look through our windshield on our road trip,” Smith said. “The windshield, we know, helps us look forward into the future and helps us see where we’re going. We have a distinct opportunity today to approach this future with hope and optimism.”
When classes resume Tuesday, the district will use a hybrid schedule in which students, whose parents have opted for face-to-face learning, will attend virtually and physically throughout the week. This approach will take place through Oct. 2.
Elementary and middle school students will be in school four days a week, with Wednesdays as an at-home learning day.
High school students will be divided into two groups based on their last name that will alternate when they attend in-person instruction. They will attend physical classes two days a week and the remaining three days will be at-home instruction.
“Also at the secondary level, campuses are implementing a modified block (schedule) for the entire school year,” Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said last month. “Students continue to take the same number of classes, however, there are fewer classes in a single day. This will allow students to manage five rather than eight classes a day and will reduce transitions in the hallways.”
TO LEARN MORE
Visit https://bit.ly/2Z5dJuS to watch Belton ISD’s convocation that featured a short speech from Superintendent Matt Smith and performances from the district’s bands and cheerleaders.