Three Central Texas institutions will receive a total of more than $1 million to support adults who want to return to college to complete or enhance a credential, officials said.
Temple College, Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas will benefit from a reskilling grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The grant is a total of $1,024,605, a news release from Temple College said.
The money is designed to help cover tuition and fees for adults who started college but who have had to stop out before earning a degree or certificate. It also is available to graduates who can benefit from earning additional training such as vocational nurses who would like to earn an associate degree so they can become registered nurses, according to the release.
These funds also can benefit individuals who want to come back to college to finish a certificate in a high-demand field to help them get into the workforce or advance in their career.
Eligible adults may receive between $500 to $2,500 per semester to cover the cost of tuition and fees if they want to return and finish degrees or certificates at either TC, Central Texas College or A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen. This grant program will be available only for spring 2021, summer 2021 and fall 2021 so interested students are encouraged to enroll soon.
“Our goal is to help adults complete credentials that will better enable them to prosper,” said Temple College President Christy Ponce, adding that the program is particularly timely since there are many adults who may need retraining now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our regional goal is to help students finish a credential within a year or less to help them transfer to a university or get into the workforce,” she said.
The grant money is available to Texas residents who meet the following criteria:
• Have attended college at some point in the past but who have not been enrolled in an accredited postsecondary institution in the previous academic (long) semester or previous six months.
• Enroll in an eligible undergraduate program or short-term workforce credential program on either a full-time or part-time basis.
• Have the ability to complete the certificate or degree within 12 months.
• Have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
• Have been impacted by COVID-19 in some way.
Students interested in taking advantage of this program should contact the college or university they are interested in attending. For details, visit www.templejc.edu/comeback.