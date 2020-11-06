The Bell County Public Health District identified its 103rd COVID-19 related death on Friday as active cases dropped to 531 — 28 fewer than Thursday.
There are now 6,754 cumulative cases in Bell County, and at least 6,223 people have reportedly recovered, according to the health district.
“Today, we added 23 new cases and unfortunately another death, which was for a man in his 60s from Killeen,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”
Robison-Chadwell noted how the health district revised a number of previous data entries after new case information was attained.
“We also did some record cleanup for prior dates, which removed some cases that had changed jurisdictions and added some updates for records,” she said. “Our incidence rate did drop to 146.3 per 100,000.”
Local school districts
There are 16 active cases in the Belton Independent School District with infections largely driven by COVID-19 activity at Belton High. The campus, which has 10 active cases, postponed Friday’s varsity football game after these cases were announced.
Meanwhile, Lake Belton High and North Belton Middle School have two active cases each, while Chisholm Trail Elementary and High Point Elementary each have one logged.
Rogers Independent School District identified 15 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days. The 14 known cases at Rogers ISD’s middle and high school campuses surpassed a 2 percent threshold used to determine a campus closure. Just 11 students needed to have tested positive in this time span to spur a closure, according to Rogers ISD.
only one case stemmed from its elementary school campus during this time frame.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard is expected to update around 5 p.m. It’s latest update, which tracked cases logged between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, listed seven infections: four at Temple High, one Bonham Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and one at Travis Elementary.
Salado Independent School District last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Nov. 1.
In the past week, more than 63 percent of Killeen Independent School District’s 40 recorded cases were attributed to students. The district, which has 52 school campuses, has totaled 275 cases since March 16: 125 students and 150 staff.
Higher education
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, which provides weekly COVID-19 updates on Fridays, reported eight active cases. These self-reported infections from students, employees and on-campus contractors have totaled 153 to date.