BELTON — Another Bell County government will offer grants to help out small businesses detrimentally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Belton on Tuesday established a $61,273 grant program to help local small businesses..
“We’re looking forward to kicking it off and getting these dollars out in the community,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “As you recall, the 2020 CARES Act authorized a little over $1.2 million to the city of Belton.”
The City Council approved the program in a 6-0 vote. Councilman David K. Leigh abstained because one of his businesses, Grand Avenue Theaters, was affected by the state’s mandated shutdown and he has sought grants from the county and the federal government before the theater reopened last week.
Businesses can apply for a grant of up to $2,000. That would allow for up to 30 businesses to get a grant, Listi said.
Spokesman Paul Romer said the program’s application period will start on Monday, Sept. 14, and the Central Texas Council of Governments, which is administering the program for the city, will accept applications for two weeks. The deadline is Sept. 28.
“We need to get money back out to our small businesses. We do not want to lose them,” Mayor Marion Grayson said. “I hope there are 30 businesses that apply, but if they don’t, I’m anxious for those that do apply to get more possibly.”
To be eligible, a business must be locally owned and independent; have fewer than 50 full-time employees as of March 1; be in Belton and have a publicly accessible location here; and seen revenue decline since March 1.
Romer said Belton will hold a kickoff event to launch the small business grant program. City staff are planning it, he said.
“So basically we’ll introduce it to the public on how they can apply and they’ll have two weeks to apply,” the city spokesman said. “It would go back to Council for grant approval consideration on Oct. 13.”
Belton joins Bell County — which approved its program last week — in offering small business grants. Uryan Nelson, CTCOG’s planning and regional services director, said at least 100 businesses have applied to the Bell County program and have asked for more than $1 million in grants.
The city of Belton might offer additional grants in the future. The city must spend 20 percent of its $1.2 million allocation — or $245,091 — before accessing the remaining federal funds.
Once that happens, the city manager said Belton may open another round of small business grants.
“Those criteria for phase two are still in the development phase,” Listi said. “The response we get in phase one will help determine (that) phase two criteria and application might be slightly different.”