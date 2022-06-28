Belton City Council awarded about $850,000 in grant funding on Tuesday to nearly 60 small businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by COVID-19 — financing made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
More than 90% of the 64 applications received were granted.
“Grant eligibility required ensuring all due taxes had been paid; confirming each firm had a valid certificate of occupancy; and an understanding that proposed expenditures involved capital improvements to be done in the future,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said in a staff report. “Following review, 55 for-profit and four not-for-profits met all criteria and were recommended.”
Awards included $15,240 to Schoepf’s BBQ for kitchen equipment; $15,240 to Foster Love Bell County for heating and air-conditioning improvements; $15,240 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas for lobby renovations for the safety of clients; $15,240 to Dead Fish Grill for restroom additions; $15,240 to The Beltonian Theatre for a new sound system; $15,240 to Pittman’s Cleaners for renovations, heating and air-conditioning improvements and LED lighting; and $15,240 to Cochran Blair & Potts department store for new awnings.
“It is fun to be such good stewards of federal dollars, and not only to pass that out to small businesses but also to some non-profits,” Place 1 Councilman John Holmes said during a meeting on Tuesday. “Some of the letters we received were extremely heartwarming and very, very touching. We’ve just done an awful lot, and I think our focus was on citizens and small businesses and what we could do to help Belton.”
Place 7 Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion, who was sworn into office in May, echoed that sentiment.
“I was excited to see non-profits included because I think non-profits were hit really hard during the pandemic,” she said. “They didn’t have near the availability of support as small businesses so it’s exciting.”
Recipients — who will have until Dec. 31, 2023 to spend this funding — should expect to receive an award letter, and terms for expenditure and reimbursement in the coming days, according to the city of Belton.
Other financial impacts
Last March, the City Council narrowed down how approximately $5.7 million in coronavirus state and local recovery funds — of which the $850,000 for small business grants was a part of — would be applied.
This funding was divided across seven areas, including $1.2 million for the implementation of the 2022 compensation study, $1.5 million for the construction or maintenance of infrastructure, $900,000 for the Standpipe park, $500,000 for the rehabilitation of historic Mount Zion Methodist Church, $400,000 for utility bill assistance and $300,000 for assistance to local food distribution programs.
With how COVID-19 has impacted the city of Belton, Mayor Pro Tem David K. Leigh applauded the city’s finance department for how it allocated a majority of these funds.
“There’s going to be a lot of things being done,” he said during a previous council meeting. “I think you guys have done a good job of tuning this up to what our parent government intended us to use them for.”