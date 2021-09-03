The Bell County Public Health District identified six new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, as active cases reached 2,043 — 157 more than Thursday.
These fatalities brought the COVID-19 death toll in Bell County to 536.
Bell County now has 29,090 cumulative cases, and at least 26,511 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to health district data.
Although data from the Texas Department of State Health Services showed that hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — slightly dipped to 21.92 percent, Bell County’s COVID-19 incidence rate spiked to 562.9 per 100,000 people on Friday.
This continual climb is impacting many area school districts as they have seen an uptrend in their confirmed positive and probable case counts in recent days.
There are 208 active COVID-19 cases in the Belton Independent School District spanning 17 campuses: one at Southwest Elementary, three at the Belton Early Childhood School, three at Pirtle Elementary, five at High Point Elementary, five at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, eight at Lakewood Elementary, eight at Charter Oak Elementary, nine at Leon Heights Elementary, 10 at Sparta Elementary, 15 at North Belton Middle School, 15 at South Belton Middle School, 15 at Belton Middle School, 18 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 26 at Lake Belton Middle School, 26 at Tarver Elementary, 26 at Lake Belton High and 27 at Belton High.
An additional eight cases also are attributed to “other departments/buildings.”
These 228 total infections, marking an increase of 26 since Thursday, account for approximately 1.45 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
On Thursday, Belton ISD announced that Lisa Austin, a Belton High teacher, died of COVID-19. The 53-year-old, who was hired by the district in August as a family and consumer science teacher, was a wife and mother of three.
“Although Mrs. Austin took leave before our students started school, her impact on students and families in the Bell County area was significant,” Ben Smith, principal of Belton High School, said.
Meanwhile, nearly 70 percent of Salado ISD’s 41 active cases were reported in the last week, according to a district official. The district’s latest infections, which increased Salado ISD’s active case count by six, were announced on Friday.
“A seventh-grade student tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday,” Novotny said. “A third-grade student, a fourth-grade student, a fifth-grade student, a seventh-grade student and a high school employee tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. A seventh-grade student tested positive for COVID-19 today.”
Earlier this week, Salado Middle School surpassed a 2 percent campus threshold for cases with a 7-day period, requiring its students and staff at the school to now wear masks on buses and in the building until Wednesday, Sept. 8.
This policy was adopted by Salado ISD trustees in late August.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day report — logging COVID-19 cases reported between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3 — registered four more active infections on Friday. There are now 19 active COVID-19 cases in the district: five at Temple High, four at Cater Elementary, two at Lamar Middle School, two at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, two at Scott Elementary, one at Garcia Elementary, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Jefferson Elementary and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Like its neighboring districts, Killeen ISD also saw its active COVID-19 case count rise on Friday, increasing by 26. The district has totaled 400 COVID-19 infections — 321 students and 79 staff members — in the last 10 days, according to district data.
Emergency SNAP benefits
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will extend its emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through September — approximately $286 million in food benefits in response to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Millions of Texans have looked to Emergency SNAP benefits to keep food at home throughout the pandemic, and I am happy to work alongside HHSC to continue providing this critical resource to those who need it,” Abbott said in a news release. “Thank you to HHSC and (the United States Department of Agriculture) for continuing to work together to secure these benefits for Texas families.”
More than $3.2 billion in SNAP benefits were provided for Texans since 2020, according to the Governor’s Office.
“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, we are pleased to provide this additional support to ensure Texans will be able to keep food on their table for themselves and their families,” Wayne Salter, the Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner, said in a news release.
Residents, who need to apply for benefits, can do so online at YourTexasBenefits.com.