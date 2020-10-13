BELTON — Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission officers will enforce safety guidelines for Bell County bars, breweries and wineries that reopen at 50 percent capacity Wednesday, county officials said.
Bell County commissioners discussed the reopening during their regular meeting Tuesday. Judge David Blackburn said that he had moved forward in submitting the necessary paperwork to TABC.
Blackburn said he talked with the county’s local health care providers on the number of beds available as well as other health authorities before making the decision.
“Visiting with them, I was trying to get a sense of what our hospital capacity numbers look like across the county,” Blackburn said. “Short version of that conversation is that they indicated is that our hospital capacity was good and stable. As a result of those discussions, as well as looking at the governor’s check list, I went ahead and filed for opting in for allowing bars to reopen in Bell County.”
Jett Preston, owner of J. Kowboy in downtown Temple, said he was happy and ready to reopen starting Wednesday.
Preston said he plans on having his wine bar start off slow with the reopening, and make sure all needed rules are being followed. He does not plan on holding any live music right away due to due to limits on what hours bars will be able to operate during.
“It’s about time for this to happen,” Preston said. “There are not many businesses that can survive being shut down for six months. We are going to do everything we can to be safe and follow the rules that were set forth for us.”
Blackburn said that he is prepared to reverse his decision and once again close these businesses if the county starts to see spike in the number of cases or non-compliance.
“I have been advised by TABC and the governor’s office that I have the ability to revoke the authorization,” Blackburn said. “I really don’t want to see that happen. I want to see all of the businesses in Bell County open. But that is going to depend, in large measure, on how well everyone complies with the reopening restrictions the government has set.”
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton on Tuesday also decided to allow his county to move forward on reopening bars Wednesday.