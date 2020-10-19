Tirzah, a wedding boutique and event venue in Belton, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the coronavirus, we had about 15 cancellations,” owner Diana Arldt Roberts said. “When you consider the hours of the anticipated event time, we lost a significant amount of money.”
COVID-19 stopped her in-person events, but it did not mean Roberts could hit the pause button on her bills. She still had to pay for a loan that she used to restore her building, 115 N. East St.
“We did have a fund that we were able to still pay our bills,” she said. “We weren’t going into the red or anything.”
Part of that fund will now be replenished with a small business grant Roberts received through the city of Belton. Roberts was one of 30 local small business owners to receive $2,000 grants from the city.
“Oh, it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Roberts said. “It was a really nice blessing we received.”
The city offered the grants as part of a $61,273 program the Belton City Council established in early September.
“It is humbling to hand out these grants,” said Judy Garrett, Belton’s tourism and retail coordinator who recently hand delivered the 30 checks to the awardees. “The business owners are so grateful.”
The endeavor was financed by the $254,091 Belton received in its first round for coronavirus funds from the federal government. The city was allocated more than $1.2 million.
“The impact of the pandemic upon small business is significant, and I’m so pleased that the federal government made these funds available locally and that we’ve been able to help so many Belton businesses,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.
City spokesman Paul Romer said 35 businesses submitted applications. Five of them were located outside of Belton city limits.
To be eligible for the grants, a business had to be locally owned and independent; have fewer than 50 full-time employees as of March 1; be in Belton and have a publicly accessible location here; and seen revenue decline since March 1.
The Tirzah owner said she also plans to use part of her grant to enhance her outdoor area.
“I want to make it more aesthetically pleasing like to plant more flowers to make it more of a garden-type area so events can not only use the inside but they can also use the outdoors,” Roberts said.
The city anticipates offering another round of small business grants once it uses its first phase of federal coronavirus dollars, according to a news release. The City Council, Romer said, will establish the next cycle of small business grants.
BUSINESS GRANTS
Thirty small businesses each were awarded $2,000 grants from the city of Belton as part of a program to help shops and services hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at the businesses that received the funds:
My Giving Tree Gift Shops, BeYoutiful Salon, Bold Republic Brewery, Platinum Tax Advisory, Rapid Recovery of TX, LLC, The Beltonian Theatre, Imeraki, Sarsaparilla Saloon & Café, Tirzah, Belton Journal, Summer Fun Water Park, Dead Fish Grill, That Art Place, Studebakers Pizza, The Salon at Stoney Brook, Schoepf's BBQ, Grand Avenue Theaters, Jennifer's Nails and Jewelry Repair, Law Office of W. David Scales, Finney Insurance Group, Sprag Performance Lab, The Floor Store, Scores, 1st Place Awards and Gifts, Woodhouse Spa at Nolan Creek, 6th Street Antiques, Alter Salon, What Tha Truck in Yettie Polk Park, Main Street Bridal Boutique, The Square Egg.
SOURCE: City of Belton