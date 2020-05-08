The Bell County Public Health District announced Friday an employee at the Belton Pizza Hut tested positive for COVID-19 and advised people who ordered food from the restaurant between Monday and Thursday to contact the entity.
Call the health district at 254-773-4457 and ask for epidemiology if you ordered food from the Pizza Hut, 400 Neil St. in Belton, between those dates.
“A public notice is necessary in this case because it is too difficult to assess who may have come in contact with the employee,” Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
The employee tested for the new coronavirus on Wednesday after leaving work sick, according to a news release. The employee received their positive test result Friday.
The health district said it is notifying customers because it is possible the employee may have been contagious before becoming symptomatic.
The restaurant is temporarily closed to be cleaned and sanitized.