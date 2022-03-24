Bell County reported a new death due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Thursday, raising the toll to 884.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the death was a woman in her 80s.
Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 77 active cases — the same amount reported the day before.
The county’s incidence remained at 21.22 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,330 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,369 have recovered, and 884 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 26 of the 1,012 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple, Belton and Salado Independent School Districts reported no cases of the virus in their district.
Killeen ISD reported one student cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.