As the three-day Labor Day weekend approaches, Bell County’s top public health official asked residents to keep up with their COVID-19 mitigation efforts to continue the county’s low case trend.
The Bell County Public Health District on Thursday added one new death — a Temple resident — 18 infections and 64 recoveries to its coronavirus dashboard.
The county has lost 64 residents to the virus while at least 4,868 residents have tested positive and 4,406 have recuperated, according to the health district.
“We want to remind everyone ahead of Labor Day weekend to remain vigilant about preventing COVID-19,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We have seen a decline in cases from our highest daily number, but we are by no means out of the woods and we could see a quick surge up in cases if we are not careful.”
The health district director also pointed out that Wednesday’s reported total increased to 32; it was previously logged at 20.
Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases was 27 on Thursday — the same figure the health district reported Wednesday.
Since Aug. 15 — when that figure was 66 new cases — the county’s seven-day average has been on a downward trend. However, it has been hovering anywhere from the mid 20s to high 30s, according to local health data.
“As a reminder, social distance, wear a mask if you cannot social distance, stay home if you are sick, keep your kids home from school if they or anyone in the household is sick with COVID-19 symptoms and practice good hand hygiene,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Although the health district’s death figures are nearly on par with the state’s, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 65 residents have died. That is one more person than the local figure.
Robison-Chadwell previously said as the health district receives the state’s death certificate data, Health Authority Janice Smith will review the data and determine if the death will be included on the local tally.