The city of Temple will join forces with Temple Fire & Rescue and the Texas National Guard to host a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Wilson Park starting Tuesday.
The site will offer testing and vaccinations in the south parking lot by the football field and softball complex near South 34th Street and East Avenue H in Temple.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“Onsite, the Texas Army National Guard will provide COVID-19 rapid tests as well as Moderna and Pfizer vaccines,” Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release. “Individuals ages 12 and up can receive either shot in the series or the booster for either brand.”
Those getting a test are encouraged to bring identification. Registration is not required.
Several other places in the Temple area offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Local cases
Local coronavirus cases dropped slightly on Monday, as 3,376 cases were reported, 17 less than the health district reported on Friday.
The county’s incidence rate remained at 930.22 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 35,588 cases reported since the pandemic started, 34,453 have recovered, and 759 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 148 of the 1,030 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The dashboard showed 112 patients were in general beds, 30 in intense care unit beds, and six in pediatric beds. Forty-five new patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours, and 20 patients were on ventilators.
The service area covers Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported 164 cases of the virus in the district, 46 confirmed and 118 probable.
Belton elementary schools showed 12 cases, with three at Miller Heights, two at Southwest, two at Charter Oak Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, and one at Tarver Elementary.
Eight of the cases were reported at the middle school level, with four at North Belton, two at Belton Middle, one at South Belton, and one at Lake Belton.
Fourteen cases were reported at the high school level, with six at Belton High, six at Lake Belton High, and two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
Two confirmed cases were reported in other buildings or departments.
Temple ISD showed 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday.
The district’s confirmed cases included seven at Temple High School, six at Bonham Middle School, five at Lamar Middle School, four at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, three at Thornton Elementary, two at Kennedy-Powell, two at Travis Science Academy, two at Scott Elementary and one at Western Hills Elementary.
Killeen ISD reported eight new student cases and 16 staff cases on their dashboard.