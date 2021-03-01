Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level improved to “Level 3” on Monday, as 10 COVID-19 related deaths were identified by local health officials.
These fatalities, which brought Bell County’s COVID-19 death toll to 374, were for a man in his 30s from Killeen, a woman in her 50s from Killeen, a woman in her 60s from Killeen, a man in his 70s from Killeen, a woman in her 70s from Killeen, a woman in her 70s from Temple, a man in his 70s from Temple, a man in his 90s from Temple, a man in his 50s from Belton and a woman in her 80s from Belton, according to the health district.
“We did expect an uptick in the incidence rate after delayed reporting due to weather but this was not significant enough of an increase to negate changing the threat level,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, said. “With the combination of reduced hospitalizations and reduced incidence of new cases the threat level has been moved to ‘Level 3: Moderate, Controlled Transmission.’”
Robison-Chadwell also highlighted how a data-entry error was resolved following Friday’s dashboard update.
“In the whirlwind that was February, we had an oversight and deaths were inadvertently included (as recoveries on Friday),” she said. “That has been corrected to remove deaths from that figure. Our apologies for missing that the formulas in the dataset were not working properly for that metric.”
Bell County now is reported to have had at least 19,688 people recover from COVID-19, according to the health district.
City of Temple facilities reopen
Some city of Temple facilities that closed in November following a surge in COVID-19 infections reopened on Monday.
City of Temple spokesman Cody Weems said facilities and services accepting in-person traffic again are City Hall, Human Resources, Historic Post Office, Parks and Recreation Administration, Service Center, Utility Business Office, Municipal Court and the Hillcrest Cemetery business office.
“The Temple Public Library will remain closed to walk-in traffic through March 15 as library staff complete a comprehensive update to the library’s catalogue system,” Weems said in a news release.
“Curbside pickup services will still be available. Visit templetx.gov/library for more information.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District reported 14 active cases spanning nine of its campuses on Monday: four at Lake Belton High, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at North Belton Middle School, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton High and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updates on weekdays, also attributed an additional case to “other departments / buildings.” These 15 combined cases represent about 0.10 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day COVID-19 report — tracked cases logged between Feb. 23 and March 1, showed zero infections.
Three student and 12 employee infections were identified in Killeen ISD this past week — infections that brought the district’s cumulative COVID-19 cases to 1,557.