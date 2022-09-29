Nine deaths due to COVID-19 in the summer were reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Thursday after two months of no reported fatalities.
The deaths bring the county total to 931.
Bell County Chief Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the deaths were part of a backlog of death cases that health officials with the state sent.
“Most of them occurred in July and early August during the uptick in COVID-19 numbers we had,” he said.
The deaths included five men in their 80s, a man and a woman in their 70s, a woman in their 60s, and a woman in her 90s.
The community burden level in the county remained low since it was decreased from medium on Aug. 26.
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 131 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 36.10 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 51,324 cases reported since the pandemic started, 50,262 have recovered, and 931 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 35 of the 1,039 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.