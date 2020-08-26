Bell County public health officials said Wednesday three more residents died from COVID-19 — marking the third consecutive day this week where at least one coronavirus death was reported.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said two Temple men — one in his 90s and the other in his 80s — and a Belton woman in her 80s were the county’s latest coronavirus deaths.
“None of these were affiliated with a nursing home per our available data,” she said, adding local hospitals notified the health district about their deaths on Wednesday.
The three new deaths increased the health district’s COVID-19 death tally to 38. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 59 Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus. The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19 for its fatality figures.
Robison-Chadwell expects local figures to match state figures in the coming weeks after the Texas DSHS shares its death data.
Five Bell County residents have died from the virus this week. The two other known deaths this week include a Temple woman in her 90s who died Tuesday and a Harker Heights woman in her 70s who died Monday.
The health district has reported 19 coronavirus deaths so far this month — making August the county’s deadliest month during the pandemic.
The Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday reported 101 additional residents have recovered from the virus while 13 were newly infected. At least 4,600 cases have been reported, with 3,807 recoveries.
Robison-Chadwell said 14 cases were added to Tuesday’s infection figure, now 34.
The county’s seven-day average slightly increased Wednesday. It was 27 — the same figure the health district now has for Tuesday.
Two figures remained unchanged in the health district’s latest virus update: The rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at 10.92 percent and the number of tests performed in the county was still at least 41,872 tests.
Cameron student, testing site
Cameron Independent School District Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles sent out a letter to parents Tuesday that a student who was confirmed to have COVID-19 was present at the Cameron Junior High Campus last Friday.
The district said it would not release the name of the student but would be in contact with both children and faculty who had been in close contact with that person. Those who were in close contact will need to remain off campus for 14 days.
The state of Texas announced Wednesday it would offer free COVID-19 testing in Killeen starting Thursday through Saturday.
Residents — who must wear a mask when visiting testing sites — may get tested from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Testing sites will be set up at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, on Thursday; at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St., on Friday; and at Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, on Saturday.
Visit https://texas.curativeinc.com to set up an appointment.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever; chills; cough; fatigue; body and muscle aches; joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea; vomiting; diarrhea; nasal congestion; loss of taste and smell.
Milam County officials reported four residents contracted COVID-19 while four others recovered from the virus. Bell County’s eastern neighbor has seen at least 413 infections and 398 recoveries.
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.