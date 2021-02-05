Bell County’s top public health official called for residents to protect its most vulnerable populations, as 10 more COVID-19 related deaths were announced on Friday — fatalities that brought this week’s reported death toll to 41.
“We added 10 more deaths today for a new total of 265,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, said. “Our hearts are with so many who have lost loved ones to this pandemic.”
These latest deaths were for a man in his 80s from Belton, a man in his 60s from Belton, a woman in her 90s from Temple, a man in his 90s from Temple, a woman 99-plus from Temple, a man in his 70s from Temple, a man in his 80s from Temple, two men in their 70s from Killeen and a man in his 80s from Bell County, according to the health district.
However, Bell County — totaling 19,496 COVID-19 cases since March — saw its incidence rate drop to its lowest rate since Dec. 9, according to data obtained from health district data on Friday.
“We saw another decline in our incidence rate today to 415.2 per 100,000 people and we currently have 1,507 active cases,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please continue to take steps to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
High hospitalizations
On Jan. 5, Bell County Judge David Blackburn received a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, confirming that Trauma Service Area L — of which Bell is one of six member counties — was considered to be “a high hospitalization area.”
“A high hospital hospitalization area as defined by Gov. Abbott’s executive order is any trauma service area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 patients, as a percentage of total hospital capacity, exceeds 15 percent,” Blackburn said.
Surpassing this threshold triggered a capacity rollback for certain businesses in Bell County.
“There are certain exceptions to (reductions) … but these businesses that are impacted by the reduction from 75 percent occupancy to 50 percent occupancy include restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, gyms, museums and libraries,” Blackburn said at the time. “In essence, those businesses that the state has classified as non-essential must return to the 50 percent occupancy and operating limits.”
However, Bell County could choose to increase capacity back to 75 percent if its trauma service area maintains a hospitalization rate below 15 percent for seven consecutive days, per Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
Data obtained from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday showed that Trauma Service Area L — a region that includes Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties — has remained below 15 percent for three consecutive days, and most recently registered a hospitalization ate of 11.37 percent on Thursday.
Although it’s unknown whether Trauma Service Area L will remain below 15 percent moving forward, Robison-Chadwell is hopeful.
“The fact that we’ve been below 15 percent for a few days is wonderful,” she told the Telegram. “We hope to see that continue to decline along with our case rates.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 36 active COVID-19 cases spanning 12 campuses: 12 at Belton High, four at Sparta Elementary, four at Belton Middle School, four at Lake Belton Middle School, three at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Lakewood Elementary, two at South Belton Middle School, one at Tarver Elementary School, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School, one at Lake Belton High and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD also attributed an additional six cases to “other departments / buildings,” according to its COVID-19 dashboard. These 39 cases represent about 0.27 percent of Belton ISD’s population.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 on Friday, showed 11 infections: three at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Lamar Middle School, one at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Raye-Allen Elementary and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is proud of how his district has sustained its vigilance against COVID-19.
“In fact, I think we’re doing even better than last semester,” he told the Telegram. “We have seen comparable, if not lower, case counts in the district when compared to the fall. A big part of that is we did not relax safety protocols upon our return to school in January.
There are 21 active cases — six employees and 15 students — in Salado ISD after three infections were announced on Friday.
“An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School, and a ninth-grade student and an 11th-grade student at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter. “Please continue to be careful through social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large groups of people so we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”
Killeen ISD has reported 110 lab-confirmed cases in the last seven days. These cases, which stem from 71 students and 39 employees, brought the district’s cumulative total to 1,448 since March 16.