Salado Independent School District trustees approved new COVID-19 protocols that would require the use of masks and could close campuses if certain infection thresholds are reached.
Michael Novotny, Salado ISD’s superintendent, told the Telegram that these protocols adopted Monday are currently not being halted by the Texas Education Agency.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Executive Order GA-38 is to prohibit school districts and counties from requiring masks, but the governor’s order is currently in limbo ... because there’s currently litigation that is going through the district court, the appeals court and the Texas Supreme Court to determine whether school districts and county judges have the authority to require masks or not.”
Novotny said the Texas Education Agency issued this letter to school districts on Aug. 19:
“TEA notified all the school districts last week saying ‘please note that mask provisions of GA-38 are not being enforced as a result of ongoing litigation. Further guidance will be made available after court issues are resolved,’” Novotny said. “So school districts have the ability to do that … and then it’s really going to be a question of how litigations end up between the governor and the counties, between the governor and the school districts, and between the governor and the U.S. Board of Education.”
Enforcement of Salado ISD’s newly-adopted COVID-19 protocols will be determined by the percentage of students and employees infected at each campus.
“As long as the percentage of the school’s population that test positive for COVID-19 within a seven calendar day period remains below 2 percent, masks would continue to be optional,” according to Salado ISD. “If 2 percent of a school’s population tests positive for COVID-19 within a seven-day period, then all employees, students and visitors on campus would be required to wear a face covering for seven calendar days or until the percentage drops below 2 percent, whichever is longer.”
Meanwhile, campuses are subject to being closed if that threshold reaches 5 percent.
“If 5 percent of a school’s population … tests positive for COVID-19 within a seven day period, then the school will close for a period of seven calendar days,” according to Salado ISD.
However, Novotny has faith that his Salado ISD community — which never had to close a school in response to COVID-19 during the 2020-21 academic year — will do its best to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and its emerging variants.
“We certainly don’t want to have to close a campus, so we’re going to do everything we can to keep our schools open all year,” he said. “We were successful last year and we hope to be successful again this year. We have the vaccine that we didn’t have a year ago at this time and so far … our survey has found that a majority of our employees have been vaccinated.”
Discussions also are ongoing among Salado ISD administrators and trustees about a potential $500 stipend for employees who choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
No action was taken on the potential one-time stipend, which first appeared on the school board’s agenda on Monday.
“The board directed me to go back and anonymously survey our employees to determine how many are already vaccinated, how many are willing to get vaccinated with the $500 stipend and how many are still not willing to get vaccinated,” Novotny said. “The bottom line is that if none of (the unvaccinated employees) choose to get vaccinated for $500, then that stipend isn’t worthwhile.”