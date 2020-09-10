Bell County reached 4,975 total cases on Thursday, as just 13 new cases were identified by the Bell County Public Health District.
At least 4,568 people have reportedly recovered to date, with 68 deaths recorded, according to the Bell County Public Health District. At least 44,425 cumulative tests have been administered.
The latest fatality was recorded on Wednesday. The district’s website showed the death was someone who resided outside of the county’s major cities. Individuals 60 and older account for about 88 percent of known COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County.
Killeen leads Bell County cities in known cases with 1,835 cases, while Temple has 1,726 documented infections. Belton has tallied 703 cases, and Harker Heights accumulated 332 confirmed cases.
Bell County infections, which include small towns and unincorporated areas, have registered 655 confirmed cases.
Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level is at “level three,” and will be updated Wednesday after its next weekly assessment. The county must maintain a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to improve to the health district’s desired “level four” threat level. Widespread distribution of a vaccine or treatments also is necessary for a shift in the threat level.