I’m astounded that in all the comparisons with other fatal statistics the concept of geometric contagion gets buried. Even the comparisons to things like traffic fatalities or war, that don’t have the geometric multiplier component.
I may have the coronavirus and won’t know for two weeks if ever. Everyone I encounter may also be infected, and then everyone they encounter, and then everyone they encounter, and so on without knowing for two weeks. In a month one carrier can become tens of thousands. It’s not the same as highway deaths, or war.
I think maybe our only chance at saving lives and livelihoods, until there is a proven herd immunity, cure, and/or prevention, is to mandate everyone’s wearing of masks to prevent exchange of the droplets we broadcast when we speak, cough, sneeze, etc.
We all have to assume we each could have it, and everyone we meet could as well. It only takes one exchange. And I have to think that even if most of the group I infect can survive, any of us could give it to one or many who may die as a result.
If we all wear masks to protect ourselves and each other we can return to life and our livings. Shrugging it off could doom us to continued and resurgent pandemic.
Byron Lovelace
Belton