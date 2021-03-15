The Bell County Public Health District announced Monday that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the county remained unchanged as the incidence rate declined.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said one new case had been added but another was removed. The new death is of a Belton man in his 60’s.
This lack of change in the number of deaths means the county still has 401 recorded COVID-19 deaths.
The county has now reached 21,007 COVID-19 cases, with a total of 20,270 people having recovered.
The total number of active coronavirus cases in the county is now 336, with an incidence rate of 95.6 cases per 100,000 people. The incidence rate fell sharply compared to the rate of 105 per 100,000 people on Friday.
“This is a very good place to be and we ask that everyone exercise prevention precautions to keep us there over Spring Break,” Robison-Chadwell said.