The city of Temple has organized a regular clapping event to show support for essential personnel.
Clap Because We Care will be held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, beginning next week.
On Tuesday, April 7, residents are encouraged to step outside and clap for one minutes to thank health care professionals, first responders and essential workers.
“From doctors to grocery store workers, these are the people putting themselves at risk for the health and safety of our community,” said Heather Bates, Temple’s director of marketing and communications. “The least we can do is to take a minute to show how much we appreciate their hard work.”
The city encourages residents to spread the word on social media and to share videos with hashtags #clapbecausewecare and #templestrong.