After being closed due to the coronavirus, splash pads in Temple have now reopened for residents.
Temple city officials announced the reopening, which follows the reopening of pools and other facilities in the city, Friday afternoon through social media. The splash pads are open for free to all residents.
The city’s four splash pads are located at Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave., Jaycee Park, 2302 W. Ave. Z, Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., and West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road.
The splash pads will be available to residents from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the city not allowing dogs on the pads.
Belton will reopen its splash pads — at 312 N. Alexander and 1895 S. Wall St. — Monday morning, the Belton Parks and Recreation Department said.