The Bell County Public Health District will continue its ongoing partnership with local school districts to get more residents vaccinated following an announcement Tuesday.
District officials announced the two partnerships, one with Temple Independent School District and the other with Rosebud-Lott ISD. The two clinics are the second and third announced by the district this week following a two-day clinic for Troy ISD announced Monday.
Vaccinations will go from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rosebud-Lott Elementary School cafeteria, 1813 U.S. Highway 77.
Temple’s clinic will go from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Temple High School ninth grade center, 415 N. 31st St.
“This is our second event in coordination with TISD for the 5- to 11-year (child) vaccine and we are hoping by providing vaccine opportunities on and near schools it makes it convenient for parents,” Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing infection, hospitalization, and death.”
While both clinics will be open to everyone, Morrow said the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to only those ages 5 to 11 at the Temple clinic and everyone ages 5 and older at the Rosebud-Lott clinic.
Children who will be vaccinated at either clinic location will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The district previously announced a two-day clinic at Troy ISD this week. The clinics will be from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Troy Administration Building, 1 Trojan Road.
District officials said the reason behind the recent string of clinics at local schools had been to give residents every opportunity to receive information and resources regarding COVID-19.