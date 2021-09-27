Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients dropped once more over the weekend in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County.
The online dashboard for the Texas Department of State Health Services showed almost a three percentage point reduction in the number of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients regional since Friday. The department showed 17.39 percent of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients Monday compared to the 20.32 percent of beds taken up Friday.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday along with four probable cases on its tracker.
Cases in the district included four at Temple High School, three at Lamar Middle School, two at Travis Science Academy, two at Jefferson Elementary and two at Western Hills Elementary. There was also one case each at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, Raye-Allen Elementary, Scott Elementary and one at Thornton Elementary.
Belton ISD showed 70 active cases on its online dashboard, with 42 confirmed and 28 probable cases of COVID-19.
All except for two of the 18 campuses in the district have at least one case of the virus, those campuses being Leon Heights Elementary and Miller Heights Elementary. The district’s cases account for about 0.25 percent of its total population of students and staff.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 24 active cases on Monday including 15 students at Thomas Arnold Elementary, one student at Salado Middle School and eight students and two staff at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD saw 159 active cases, with 121 student and 38 staff members having COVID-19.
Waco antibody center
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the opening of a new COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Waco that will begin accepting patients on Tuesday.
The new center was formed in an agreement between local Waco officials and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The facility will provide COVID-19 patients with treatments of monoclonal antibodies to reduce their symptoms of the virus.
Abbott thanked local officials for working with the state to provide the free treatment to those in need.
“We are grateful to the state and our community partners for bringing this invaluable weapon in our fight against COVID-19 to our community,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.
Waco’s facility is the 20th in the state with others located in Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Edinburg, Fort Worth, Harlingen, Houston, Laredo, Livingston, Lubbock, McKinney, Nacogdoches, Odessa, San Antonio, Seguin, Tyler, The Woodlands and Victoria.
Baylor Scott & While Medical Center – Temple also offers the same monoclonal antibody treatment for those in need.
For those interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, they are available at many local clinics, pharmacies and stores around the region. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to learn more.