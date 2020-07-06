Coronavirus

The Bell County Health District identified 103 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the local total to 1,520.

The new cases were recorded on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, where the last update came on Friday.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he is relying on local law enforcement agencies to forward any face-covering violations at businesses to their respective agencies.

“What I have continued to ask our local law enforcement agencies to do is to forward any complaints about violations to the appropriate state law enforcement agency or licensing agency,” Blackburn said.

jvalley@tdtnews.com