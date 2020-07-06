The Bell County Health District identified 103 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the local total to 1,520.
The new cases were recorded on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, where the last update came on Friday.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he is relying on local law enforcement agencies to forward any face-covering violations at businesses to their respective agencies.
“What I have continued to ask our local law enforcement agencies to do is to forward any complaints about violations to the appropriate state law enforcement agency or licensing agency,” Blackburn said.