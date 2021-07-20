Cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Bell County Tuesday following the report of one new death from the coronavirus.
Deaths from COVID-19 have reached 470, according to the Bell County Public Health District’s online dashboard. The site also showed the number of active cases broke past 512.
Incidence rates of cases also reached 141.9 cases per 100,000 Tuesday — the highest the county has seen since early March.
Rising infections are mainly being attributed to the unvaccinated by local hospitals and health care providers.
“Of note, the majority of the patients we are treating for COVID-19 infections are under the age of 50 and not vaccinated,” Deke Jones, spokesman for Baylor Scott & White, said. “We urge unvaccinated community members to get vaccinated, as data proves it prevents serious illness and hospitalizations.”
So far, the county has seen a total of 23,506 reported cases of the virus, with 22,524 people having recovered so far.
The local hospitalization rate for coronavirus patients also saw a rise Tuesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The hospitalization rate rose to 7.17 percent, following a steady increase over the last week.
Jones said that to make room for rising hospitalizations, the medical center has started to work with its physicians and patients to reschedule non-emergency surgeries.
On Monday, County Judge David Blackburn said he and health officials were concerned about the rising numbers.
Blackburn urged residents to seek out and receive vaccinations from the virus.
“Vaccinations have been and will continue to be free, they are no cost to anyone,” Blackburn said. “Vaccinations can be obtained at multiple locations across the county.”