A Belton High School teacher died of COVID-19, the Belton Independent School District announced Thursday.
Lisa Austin, 53, was hired by the district in August as a family and consumer science teacher. Austin was a wife and mother of three, the district said.
“Although Mrs. Austin took leave before our students started school, her impact on students and families in the Bell County area was significant,” Ben Smith, principal of Belton High School, said.
On Thursday, the district notified families of children at the high school of Austin’s death.
School officials said they do not know if Austin was vaccinated.
Before being hired at the school district, Austin previously worked as an instructional aide and substitute teacher at Killeen ISD.
The district plans on making counseling resources available to the Belton High School community in the coming days, with those needing support able to reach out to the district.
COVID-19 cases
The Bell County Public Health District showed a drop of more than 100 active cases on its online dashboard Thursday.
The county now has 1,886 active cases of COVID-19, down 128 from the 2,014 active cases reported Wednesday. This brings the incidence rate in the county to 519.7 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
District officials did not report any new deaths from the virus, with the total remaining at 530.
In total the county has seen 28,985 cases over the course of the pandemic, with 26,569 people having recovered.
Hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw a slight rise Thursday. The Texas Department of State Health Services showed that the region had 22.99 percent of its hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
School cases
Temple Independent School District showed 15 active cases on its online dashboard Thursday.
The district’s cases included five at Temple High School, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Travis Science Academy at two at Cater Elementary. Jefferson Elementary has also seen one case, Kennedy-Powell Elementary has seen one, Scott Elementary has seen two and Thornton Elementary has one case.
Belton ISD reported 202 total cases of the virus on its dashboard Thursday, an increase of 32 over Wednesday.
The district continues to have cases in 17 of its 18 schools, including its other buildings and departments, aside from Miller Heights Elementary. The new cases mean that more than 1.5 percent of students and staff members in the district have the virus currently.
Salado ISD announced Thursday that it had 35 active cases of the virus among its three campuses.
Cases in the district included 10 students and two staff at Thomas Arnold Elementary, 13 students and one staff member at Salado Middle School, and seven students and two employees at Salado High School.
The district announced Wednesday that Salado Middle School reached its 2 percent threshold of cases within a 7-day period. This threshold will now require students and staff at the school to wear masks on buses and in the building until Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Killeen ISD also reported new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 374 with 299 students and 75 teachers.
Child care funding
In an effort to help employees get back to work, the Texas Workforce Commission announced a new program targeting a select number of industries.
The commission is now implementing its Service Industry Recovery child care program, aiming to assist low-wage workers get back to jobs that can’t be done remotely. The program is in response to employee shortages in the service industry.
Jennifer Brady, spokeswoman for Workforce in Belton, said that to qualify for child care funding a family must have one or both parents employed or seeking employment in the selected industries.
Those industries covered by the program include arts, entertainment and recreation, accommodation, food services and retail.
The limited funding from the program will provide child care assistance to parents for up to 12 months.
“A major obstacle facing Central Texas residents working in the Service Industry is the lack of affordable child care,” Kim Alexander, a childcare expert for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said. “Here at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas we are committed to providing resources to our job seekers that will have a positive impact on them as they re-enter the workforce and lessen the worry many families face when caring for children.”
Bell County COVID-19 cases
• Total cases: 28,985, 26,569 recovered, 530 dead
• Temple: 8,276 – up 41 from Wednesday.
• Killeen: 12,207 – up 93 from Wednesday.
• Belton: 3,531 – up 21 from Wednesday.
• Harker Heights: 1,980 – up 13 from Wednesday.
• Other: 3,021 – up 31 from Wednesday.