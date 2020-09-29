COVID-19 trends are showing how American children and teens are becoming increasingly infected — a trend authorities believe is driven by school reopenings, the resumption of sports and playdates.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported children of all ages now make up 10 percent of all U.S cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this rise in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children began in early September when students returned to on-campus instruction.
About two times more teens were infected than younger children, the CDC report said.
Dr. Sally Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the rising numbers are a big concern and underscore the importance of masks, hand-washing, social distancing and other precautions.
“While children generally don’t get as sick with the coronavirus as adults, they are not immune and there is much to learn about how easily they can transmit it to others,” Goza said in a statement.
Although the CDC report did not indicate where or how the children became infected, public health experts believe the uptick in cases among school-aged children is not directly stemming from classroom attendance.
Dr. Leana Wen, a public health specialist at George Washington University, said children could be contracting the virus at playdates, sleepovers, sports or other activities where precautions aren’t being taken.
Salado Independent School District Michael Novotny, whose school district has recorded just three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since classes began Sept. 8, has consistently applauded students and teachers for their efforts to ensure campus safety.
“Students and teachers are doing a great job in terms of socially distancing and wearing their masks at all times,” he said. “As far as we know, none of (the students) got it at school, and nobody gave it to anybody else while at school either. I think that’s evidence everything we’re doing is working to keep our kids and our employees safe.”
Salado High has operated under a hybrid learning model, where students attend classes in-person and remotely on alternating days. However, beginning Oct. 2 all students will attend classes five days a week.
Although many local districts fared well during the first few weeks of school, the CDC reported more than 277,000 children — ages five to 17 — had lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between March and Sept. 19.
As of Monday, the CDC also reported more than 435,000 cases in children ages zero to 17 and 93 deaths, according to the Associated Press.
Gradual increase
This infection trend for children and teens comes as Bell County is experiencing a gradual increase in local COVID-19 cases.
With active cases reaching 327, she encouraged residents to continue following medical professional advice for mitigating the transmission of COVID-19. Robison-Chadwell noted how avoiding gatherings, washing hands regularly and maintaining six feet of distance are just a few of the actions necessary for reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
“We do not want to see the progress in driving our COVID-19 in recent months to disappear,” she said.
There are now 5,445 cumulative cases of COVID-19 recorded in Bell County, and at least 5,036 people have reportedly recovered. Deaths remained at 82.
The latest fatality was announced on Monday after a man in his 50s from Belton died.
In Milam County, another person died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the county death total to 7.
A senior-aged man from Cameron died, which is “a grim reminder that the virus is alive and well,” Milam County Judge Steve Young said.
Three new cases of the virus were confirmed and one probably new antigen case was reported, as well. One person of the 10 tested in Rockdale was positive. Two people were discharged from the hospital.
“Do your civic duty and wear a mask,” Young said.
Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level, which has lingered at “level three” for weeks, will be updated after its weekly assessment Wednesday afternoon. The county must maintain a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to improve to the health district’s desired “level four” threat level. Widespread distribution of a vaccine or treatments also is necessary for a shift in the threat level.
Other local school districts
Belton Independent School District’s active cases rose to five on Tuesday, after a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced at Sparta Elementary.
The Killeen Independent School District reached 96 reported cases. There have been 28 students and 68 staff in Killeen ISD, who have tested positive for the coronavirus since district tracking began on March 16.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard shows six cases: five at Temple High and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Flu vaccinations encouraged
Robison-Chadwell stressed the importance of scheduling appointments for flu vaccinations — a stance Baylor, Scott & White-Temple shares.
“As the community continues to navigate through COVID-19 and with the upcoming flu season, doctors at Baylor Scott & White encourage the public to get a flu shot,” Baylor Scott & White spokesman Deke Jones said. “Doctors stress that getting a flu vaccine can decrease your chances of getting the flu, especially as efforts to fight COVID-19 are ongoing. During this pandemic, it is important to be vigilant and seek care when you are feeling sick.”
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.